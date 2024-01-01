rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6516054
Friday 13th png calendar sticker, stationery vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Friday 13th png calendar sticker, stationery vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6516054

View CC0 License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Friday 13th png calendar sticker, stationery vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More