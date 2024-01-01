https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6519771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage mirror frame, gold home decor illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6519771View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 7.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Vintage mirror frame, gold home decor illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More