Gold bars sticker, commodity collage element psd More Free Royalty Free PSD ID : 6520879 View License

This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixel

PSD

JPEG PSD 3870 x 2580 px | 300 dpi | 129.3 MB Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3870 x 2580 px | 300 dpi

Free Download