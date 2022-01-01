https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6522807Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusiness poster mockup, light bulb head, ripped paper psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 6522807View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 377.35 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Abhaya Libre by MooniakDownload Abhaya Libre fontBusiness poster mockup, light bulb head, ripped paper psdMore