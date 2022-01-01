https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6523815Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer promotion Facebook post template, 3D sale advertisement vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6523815View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 226.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSummer promotion Facebook post template, 3D sale advertisement vectorMore