https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6524510Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer sale blog banner template, 3D social media advertisement psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 6524510View LicensePSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.74 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 13.74 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSummer sale blog banner template, 3D social media advertisement psdMore