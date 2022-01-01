https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6524548Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer promotion Instagram story template, 3D sale vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 6524548View LicenseVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 25.21 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 25.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSummer promotion Instagram story template, 3D sale vectorMore