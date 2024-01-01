rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6526071
Birthday cake png sticker, celebration illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Birthday cake png sticker, celebration illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6526071

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Birthday cake png sticker, celebration illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More