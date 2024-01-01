rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6526156
Radial halftone frame, dotted pattern vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Radial halftone frame, dotted pattern vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6526156

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Radial halftone frame, dotted pattern vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More