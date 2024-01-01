https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6526260Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRunning horse drawing, animal illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6526260View LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 2.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 34.45 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Running horse drawing, animal illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More