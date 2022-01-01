https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6526301Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage background, washi tape design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6526301View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 179.09 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage background, washi tape design psdMore