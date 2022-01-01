https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6526776Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown paper frame background, vintage design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 6526776View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 212.23 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Brown paper frame background, vintage design psdMore