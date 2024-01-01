rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6535423
Note paper png sticker, stationery illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Note paper png sticker, stationery illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6535423

View License

Compatible with :

Note paper png sticker, stationery illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More