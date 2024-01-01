rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6535424
Graduation scroll png sticker, stationery illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Graduation scroll png sticker, stationery illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6535424

View License

Compatible with :

Graduation scroll png sticker, stationery illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More