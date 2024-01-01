rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6535456
Sugar skull clipart, Day of the dead illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sugar skull clipart, Day of the dead illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6535456

View License

Sugar skull clipart, Day of the dead illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More