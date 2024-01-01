rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6535917
Police baton png sticker, vintage weapon illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Police baton png sticker, vintage weapon illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6535917

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Police baton png sticker, vintage weapon illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More