https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6536075Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn maple png leaf sticker, season aesthetic on transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6536075View LicensePNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2345 x 2345 pxCompatible with :Autumn maple png leaf sticker, season aesthetic on transparent backgroundMore