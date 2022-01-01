https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6536088Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextWashi tape mockup, brown paper texture with adventure text psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 6536088View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpi | 138 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4001 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Just Another Hand by AstigmaticDownload Just Another Hand fontWashi tape mockup, brown paper texture with adventure text psdMore