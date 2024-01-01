rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6536760
Lions png sticker, vintage animal illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lions png sticker, vintage animal illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6536760

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Lions png sticker, vintage animal illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More