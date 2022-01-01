https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6536873Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrown paper png sticker, retro design transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6536873View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1080 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1080 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 5000 pxCompatible with :Brown paper png sticker, retro design transparent backgroundMore