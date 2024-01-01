https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6537594Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPerilla leaf png sticker, plant cut out, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6537594View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGPortrait Card 5 x 7" PNG 1429 x 2000 px Best Quality PNG 2101 x 2942 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Perilla leaf png sticker, plant cut out, transparent backgroundMore