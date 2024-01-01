rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6538030
Light bulb png sticker, environment illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Light bulb png sticker, environment illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6538030

View License

Compatible with :

Light bulb png sticker, environment illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More