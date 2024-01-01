rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6538208
Violin bow png sticker, musical instrument illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Violin bow png sticker, musical instrument illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6538208

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Violin bow png sticker, musical instrument illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More