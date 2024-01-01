rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6538439
General strike sticker, environment illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

General strike sticker, environment illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6538439

View License

Compatible with :

General strike sticker, environment illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

More