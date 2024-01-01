rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6538861
Angel pointing finger clipart, vintage mythical creature illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Angel pointing finger clipart, vintage mythical creature illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6538861

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Angel pointing finger clipart, vintage mythical creature illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More