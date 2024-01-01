rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6538916
Hand png holding card frame sticker, vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hand png holding card frame sticker, vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6538916

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Hand png holding card frame sticker, vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More