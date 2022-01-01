https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6542620Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusiness people working together, collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 6542620View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 140.39 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Business people working together, collage element psdMore