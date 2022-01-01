https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6543264Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlowers and butterflies background, ephemera illustration vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 6543264View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 29.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Instagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1620 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Flowers and butterflies background, ephemera illustration vectorMore