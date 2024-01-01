rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6543751
Corn clipart, vintage vegetable illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Corn clipart, vintage vegetable illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6543751

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Corn clipart, vintage vegetable illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More