https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6543783Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGirl png with sand bucket sticker, Summer illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6543783View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 4000 pxSVG | 67.84 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Girl png with sand bucket sticker, Summer illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More