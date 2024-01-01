rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6546161
Hand png showing engagement ring sticker, vintage wedding illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hand png showing engagement ring sticker, vintage wedding illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6546161

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Hand png showing engagement ring sticker, vintage wedding illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More