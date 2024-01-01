rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6549185
Open book png frame sticker, vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Open book png frame sticker, vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6549185

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Open book png frame sticker, vintage illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More