https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6551952Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGamepad png sticker, retro illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6551952View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2250 pxSVG | 2.58 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Gamepad png sticker, retro illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More