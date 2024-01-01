rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6552583
Vintage telephone clipart, stationery illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage telephone clipart, stationery illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6552583

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Vintage telephone clipart, stationery illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More