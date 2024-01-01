rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6552812
Stacked books png sticker, stationery illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stacked books png sticker, stationery illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6552812

View License

Compatible with :

Stacked books png sticker, stationery illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More