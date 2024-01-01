rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6552828
Yellow lighter clipart, object illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Yellow lighter clipart, object illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6552828

View License

Yellow lighter clipart, object illustration. Free public domain CC0 image.

More