rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6552981
Vintage telephone sticker, stationery illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage telephone sticker, stationery illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6552981

View License

Compatible with :

Vintage telephone sticker, stationery illustration psd. Free public domain CC0 image.

More