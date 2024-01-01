rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6553130
Curry plant clipart, vintage flower illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Curry plant clipart, vintage flower illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6553130

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Curry plant clipart, vintage flower illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More