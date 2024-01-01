rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6553133
Dressing table png sticker, vintage furniture illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dressing table png sticker, vintage furniture illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6553133

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Dressing table png sticker, vintage furniture illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More