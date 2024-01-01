https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6556892Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFilm strip png sticker, entertainment illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6556892View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2858 pxSVG | 27.68 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Film strip png sticker, entertainment illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More