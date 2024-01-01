rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6556925
Victorian woman png sticker, vintage portrait illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Victorian woman png sticker, vintage portrait illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6556925

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Victorian woman png sticker, vintage portrait illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More