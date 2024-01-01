https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6556945Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSki glove png sticker, object illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6556945View LicensePNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2666 x 4000 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Ski glove png sticker, object illustration on transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More