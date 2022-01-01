https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6557250Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower png border sticker, vintage painting remixed by rawpixel, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6557250View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 824 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1030 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2747 pxCompatible with :Flower png border sticker, vintage painting remixed by rawpixel, transparent backgroundMore