rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6557377
Banquet party drawing, antique ball room illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Banquet party drawing, antique ball room illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6557377

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Banquet party drawing, antique ball room illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.

More