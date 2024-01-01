https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6557441Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDecorative frame drawing, vintage illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6557441View LicenseVectorSVGEPS | 3.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.SVG | 118.65 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Decorative frame drawing, vintage illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More