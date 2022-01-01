https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6557480Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEnvironment png border, transparent background, ripped paper craft with wind turbine farm imageMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6557480View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 px Best Quality PNG 5000 x 3334 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Environment png border, transparent background, ripped paper craft with wind turbine farm imageMore