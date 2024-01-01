https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6557518Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMedieval man drawing, horse riding illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 6557518View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 7.64 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Medieval man drawing, horse riding illustration vector. Free public domain CC0 image.More