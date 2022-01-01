https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6558152Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYellow tree png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6558152View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1201 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1656 x 2069 pxCompatible with :Yellow tree png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent backgroundMore