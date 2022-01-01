https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6559473Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink holographic png leaf sticker, aesthetic on transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 6559473View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGInstagram Story PNG 1080 x 1920 pxFacebook Story PNG 1080 x 1920 pxPinterest Pin PNG 1080 x 1920 pxMobile Wallpaper PNG 1080 x 1920 pxBest Quality PNG 1950 x 3466 pxCompatible with :Pink holographic png leaf sticker, aesthetic on transparent backgroundMore