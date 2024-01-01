rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6559952
Banquet party png sticker antique ball room illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Banquet party png sticker antique ball room illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
6559952

View License

Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :

Banquet party png sticker antique ball room illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More